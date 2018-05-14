× Tracking more scattered strong thunderstorms later today

I’m expecting more scattered showers and thunderstorms to redevelop this afternoon along a boundary which is currently positioned along the I 80 corridor. Some of these storms could be severe with the main threat being large hail, damaging wind and heavy rainfall. The entire area is under a Level 2 risk of seeing severe weather. I believe the better coverage will take place south of this boundary especially as we head toward the evening hours. By later tonight is when the storms weaken leaving behind a few passing showers by Tuesday morning.

We’ll finally get a chance to dry out and work on our lawns through the rest of the work week until another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms return for the later half of the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

