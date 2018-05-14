The Score Sunday – Alleman Soccer, Moline Baseball, Ruslan’s Big Day, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Alleman Soccer team that won their 5th Regional Tile in the last 6 years. Moline Baseball shared the Western Big 6 Title, now they focus on the post season as the top seed in their Regional. Rusland Gipson gos to his first Major League Baseball game and he got to throw out the first pitch. The FCA story of the week features a Mercer County Junior who is motivated for her Senior year.

