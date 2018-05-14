× Register to win tickets to see MAME at Quad City Music Guild

Welcome to the madcap world of Mame Dennis… a bohemian eccentric living extravagantly in Depression Era New York City. When her young nephew walks into her life and turns it upside down, comedy ensues for Mame and her colorful cast of friends.

The winner of three Tony awards, with an unforgettable score by Jerry Herman (Hello Dolly, La Cage Aux Folles) that includes favorite songs such as We Need A Little Christmas, Bosom Buddies, and, of course, Mame, this timeless, heartfelt show consistently entertains. Join QCMG for an evening with the fascination’ll, inspirational, sensational Mame!

Mame hits the stage at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline, IL on June 8-9-10 & 14-15-16-17. Thur-Fri-Sat performances at 7:30pm and performances Sunday at 2:00pm. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for children. Call 309-762-6610 for reservations now!

You can win two tickets to the show! Just fill in the form below to register to win. Deadline for entry is Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Click here for complete rules.