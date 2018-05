× Man seriously injured after being shot during brawl in Davenport early Monday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man was shot and transported to Genesis Medical Center with serious injuries early Monday morning after a physical fight turned into shots fired.

Davenport police arrived on the scene of 2600 W. Central Park Ave. around 1 a.m. Monday, May 14th. They are still investigating and could not provide further information at this time.