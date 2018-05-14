Hospital photos show brutally beaten man attacked near Northpark Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Kelly Snow and Trevor Bennett are engaged to be married, but on Friday, the couple's life changed in an instant.

"When I first saw him in the room, I fainted," said Snow, speaking to WQAD from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Bennett was walking home around 3:30 am Friday, when he was found badly beaten and unconscious on the 300 block of Kimberly Road, across the street from Northpark Mall.

He is heavily sedated, and unconscious with multiple injuries. He underwent surgery on his throat on Monday, and will have additional surgery for facial injuries.

"On his right side, it looks looks like someone stomped on his neck. There's a footprint, a shoe print on his neck. His face needs reconstruction. I don't know if it was due to being kicked. His facial bones are fractured. They intubated him Friday. It's animalistic, it's brutal, it's violent. Somebody taking out so much aggression on an innocent person walking home," Snow said.

She says Bennett's phone and bloody baseball cap were found near the parking lot of Lunardi's Restaurant. Police say it appears he was also robbed.

He was found across the street off Kimberly Road.

"I want this person found. I want them prosecuted to the fullest extent for trying to kill my fiancee," Snow said.

Bennett and Snow had been out Thursday night with another couple. Bennett wanted to go home and didn't want to drive, so he left on foot and headed toward downtown Davenport from 53rd Street and Northwest Blvd., about a five mile trip.

Police say they believe the attack was random, and are still investigating.

Bennett is a salesperson for M and I Construction.

A friend has launched a GoFund me account to help pay for medical and living expenses while he recovers from the attack.

"I just know how financially strained they are going to be," said Tiffany Johnson.

Bennett will likely undergo another surgery in a few days.

"To see the strongest person, he's so strong, laying in that hospital bed, intubated. Not able to open his eyes, or speak. If anybody saw anything, or knows anything. Please help. Because this is not fair."