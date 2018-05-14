Watch StormTrack 8 Live Doppler Radar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy thunderstorms have prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for areas north of the Quad Cities. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat for our day today with some additional flash flooding. Never cross a flooded roadway. Turn around, don't drown.

In addition to heavy rainfall, morning storms are producing some penny sized hail in spots. The hail could be larger in the more robust storms this afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 82 degrees. Storms this afternoon and evening could be severe with large hail and damaging wind. These could continue into the late night hours, but should weaken and decrease in coverage by early Tuesday morning.

Here's a live look at StormTrack 8 Doppler Radar: