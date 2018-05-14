× Sheriff: Fiber cut causes issues for Mediacom, US Cellular and Verizon customers in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY – A fiber cut is causing issues for residents who use Mediacom in Henry County.

People who live in Cambridge, Andover, Osco, Galva, Altona, Wataga, Henderson, Alexis, Viola, Sherrard, Matherville, Reynolds, Aledo and Boden could all be affected.

The fiber cut is causing phone and internet outages and issues with cable services.

Customers who use US Cellular and Verizon may also be affected by the fiber cut.

The Henry County Sherrif says if 911 is unavailable in your area, Emergency and Non-emergency calls within Henry County may be directed to the Henry County Sheriff’s office at 309-937-3911.

Mercer County residents can call 309-582-5194 and Knox County residents can be contacted at 309-343-9151.