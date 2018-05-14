Dogs go viral with epic group ‘selfie’ at doggie day care

LOVELAND, Ohio – This selfie is capturing the hearts of dog lovers everywhere.

The folks at “Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding” love to show off their furry friends on social media and recently snapped a picture when the dogs gathered unprompted at the gate, owner Matt Ramsey told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Ramsey added that there were no treats and no promises to go outside.

“All the dogs in that picture know each other really well. They’re all friends. They come to day care every day together,” an employee named Tara told The Dodo. “They gathered around the gate and I said, ‘Hey guys! Look at me!’ And I took the picture.”

The photo was posted about a month ago but started gaining national attention over the last few days with over 7,600 shares.

Ramsey told WKRC that he spends time with each dog so that they get along with the pack.