Fallen officers and Gold Star families honored at Davenport memorial ceremony

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gold Star families were recognized as their fallen loved ones were honored in a ceremony at the Davenport Police Department.

More than 40 people were in attendance at the Davenport Police Department’s memorial ceremony Monday, May 14. More than a dozen members of the honor guard were there as well.

The ceremony shed light on the memories of four fallen officers, while honoring those in law enforcement today who have carried on their duties.

As the four fallen officers were recognized, their families were invited to stand and receive flowers in their memory.

The fallen officers were:

Emil Smith, EOW: January, 26th, 1917

Bernard Geerts, EOW: July 16th, 1928

William Jurgens, EOW: July 16th, 1958

Michael Farnsworth, EOW: December 5th, 1971

After the ceremony, attendees gathered at the respective cemeteries of their loved ones for a wreath-laying ceremony.