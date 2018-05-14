Bettendorf HS uses school construction as learning tool for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- With contract work underway at Bettendorf High School, instructors saw it as an opportunity to teach students about career options.

Contractors from different companies working with Russel Construction gave a presentation Monday, May 14; they're working on the HVAC system, and spent some time explaining to students what really goes into the project.

"A lot of people think that construction fields are, get your hands dirty and a lot of hard manual labor, but you can see with this presentation there's a lot more involved," said teacher Dan Drexler.

The goal was to get students thinking about their future career paths, and gain a better understanding about industrial technology.

Contractors started their work near the beginning of May 2018. They will be installing a new heating system and updating the control system to make it more energy efficient. The bulk of their work will be complete by the time the fall 2018 semester begins, but workers will return periodically to check the functionality of their work.