× Advanced Construction Window Giveaway Sweepstakes

Advanced Construction wants to update your home with NEW windows.

Register to win six Perfexion windows by Norandex in the Gold Series (101 linear inches or under) with installation by Advanced Construction. These are white vinyl double hung windows with half screens.

PerfeXion Gold vinyl replacement windows are a simply brilliant way to shed natural light in any room. Their solid construction, performance and maintenance free operation make them ideal for your home!

Who is Advanced Construction & Improvement Co.?

We Provide: Honesty, Integrity, and Quality Workmanship

Click here to visit our website for more information.

You’re ready to have that home improvement work done, but you’re not looking forward to sitting down with pushy sales people?

Well, how about a nice, casual conversation with the owner of a company that just wants what’s best for you and your home? At Advanced Construction & Improvement Co., that’s business as usual. And, this is how your home improvement project should begin.

As a business owner, Jon believes that people like to do business with people they like. He will take time to get to know customers and find out how to best assist with their home improvement projects.

This could mean giving you a maintenance-free exterior, more energy efficient windows that save money on your utility bills, or replacing your roof to keep all your possessions safe and dry.

Advanced Construction & Improvement offers great products and great service at a fair price. What we do for a living is home improvement, but what we really do is make happy customers. That’s our # 1 goal.

Price Match Guarantee – If you get a lower bid, we will meet or beat any comparable offer from another professional company.

Just fill out the form below to register to win. One winner will be selected to win. Deadline for entry is June 3, 2018. One entry per person.

For complete contest rules, click here.

If you have issues with the form below loading, click here.