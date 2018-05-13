× Isolated showers on Mother’s Day… More storms arrive late Sunday evening

Happy Mother’s Day! Although it will be a bit dreary with cloud cover in place, at least we’ll warm up into the low 70s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible as well.

However, a much better chance of rain arrives late Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Once again, we could see heavy rain and a few strong storms, especially north of I-80. The main concerns are gusty winds and some large hail in a couple of storms. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Showers and storms will taper by the later part of Monday morning, and we’ll have a few peeks of sun with highs near 80. The quiet weather will be short lived… another round of storms will fire off late Monday afternoon into the evening.

Scattered showers and storms will return on Tuesday, but we’ll keep rain chances isolated by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs for the middle of the week will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham