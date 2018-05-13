Clinton community pays respects to victims of car accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa-- Through the toughest times the Clinton community leans on each other for support.

On Sunday evening dozens of family and friends and even strangers gathered at the Riverview Bandshell for a candle light vigil. They paid their respects to 5 Iowa natives involved in a car accident last Sunday.

Four of the five people in the Chevy were killed; 20-year-old Cody Richardson, 20-year-old Troy Wanzek, 19-year-old Cole Auston, and the mother of the driver, 49-year-old Susan Selser. The Chevy driver, 20-year-old Madison Selser survived the crash.

"I'm so thankful for everybody just for supporting the families when you lose a child it's so difficult. Especially to lose a mother as well that's just horrible," said Jaime Darnbush, organizer of the candlelight vigil.

Friends and family took turns at the bandshell sharing their favorite memories of their passed loved ones.

"Cole was the type of person that if you needed somebody he was there, he just enjoyed life and everything it had to offer and he was taken too soon," said Zane Jensen, Cole's cousin.

"She was great just all around great, she was everybody's mom," said Hope, said the daughter of Susan Selser and Maddie's sister.

"I'm so blessed to have even met all of them," said a vigil speaker.

Maddie is still in serious condition but is recovering said her sister Hope.

Two gofundme accounts have been setup to help cover funeral costs and to help with hospital bills.

https://www.gofundme.com/6zafk-funeral-expenses-and-hospital-bills

https://www.gofundme.com/troy-cody-cole