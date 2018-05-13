× Another round of heavy rain and strong storms possible overnight

Mother’s Day turned out to be fairly active with showers and storms passing through this afternoon. We’ll have a break in the rain early this evening and after the sunset, but more storms will fire off late tonight. Most of the storms will be north of I-80, and some will have strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Lows will only be in the low 60s.

Showers and storms will taper off soon after the sunrise, and the warmth will build back in for Monday. Highs will be back near 80 by the afternoon. However, keep the umbrella handy. Another round of showers and storms is expected late Monday afternoon into Monday night. Once again, some storms could be on the strong side. Heavy rain is also another possibility.

By Tuesday morning, a few showers and storms will linger. Drier weather is looking more likely by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. An isolated shower or two is possible on Wednesday with highs back around 80.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham