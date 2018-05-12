× More storms Saturday night… an isolated shower possible on Mother’s Day

More showers and storms are in the picture this evening into early Sunday morning. Along with some nice rumbles of thunder, a few storms may produce hail at times. We won’t cool off too much with lows near 50.

Most of the rain will be gone by Mother’s Day, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Many of us will see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 70s. Another round of showers and storms will arrive late Sunday night into early Monday with lows in the 60s.

The rain will linger into the work week! Monday through Wednesday will bring the chance for more scattered showers and storms. It will be feeling a bit more like summer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham