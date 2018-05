Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Along the Mississippi River the waters crested just around 17 feet and won't expect to drop until about Monday.

After river levels start dropping it could take about a week until the river is back in the bank under the 15 foot flood stage.

Parts near Marquette Boat ramp are still under water including the Bix Beiderbecke Bandshell.

The City of Davenport is advising people to avoid the flooded areas.

Follow the updates on the latest levels here.