× A soggy Saturday expected with more showers and storms

Have the rain gear handy today! We’ll continue to see periods of showers and storms from the late morning into the evening. Once again, this stationary boundary will give us a wide range of temperatures. Most of us will be in the 50s and 60s, but areas south of Highway 34 may warm back up into the 70s.

Some showers and storms will continue tonight, and most will be gone by the sunrise. Lows will drop into the low 50s.

An few isolated showers and storms are possible on Mother’s Day, but the majority of us will remain dry. We may also see a few peeks of sunshine. It will be warming up with highs in the mid 70s.

The chance for showers and storms will continue from Monday into Wednesday. Summer like weather will be back in full swing with highs ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham