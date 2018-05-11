× You won’t believe how much water is going by the Quad Cities compared to other river cities

Get ready to be amazed! This morning approximately 208,000 cubic feet of water is passing through the Quad Cities in the Mississippi River every second. Considering there is about 7.5 gallons per cubic feet, that’s a really staggering amount of water.

Compared to other cities, it’s also really amazing. For instance, the water in the Mississippi here is three times that of the Ohio River in Pittsburgh! And if the total overall output of water into the Gulf of Mexico is 1,000,000 cubic feet, we have roughly 1/5 of the entire Mississippi River output going through here every second!

Watch the animation below to see the comparison to some other cities.