Woman on drugs blasts through buffet restaurant in Galesburg, now faces charges

GALESBURG, Illinois — A woman high on drugs smashed through the front of a Galesburg buffet restaurant a little after 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage and ruining the restaurant’s Mother’s Day plans, according to police.

No one was inside World Buffet on North Cedar Street when Savanna R. Peck, 24, blasted through an exterior wall of the restaurant with her car coming to rest well inside the building. According to a report in the Galesburg Register-Mail, surveillance video from World Buffet showed Peck leaving the vehicle after the crash, hiding a purse and then returning to the vehicle by the time fire personnel arrived. Officers were able to follow a blood trail to a bush which contained a purse with identifying card for Peck. Also in that purse was a plastic bag with a white powdery substance suspected to be meth, according to the police report.

Peck suffered injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Officers at the hospital then charged her with driving under the influence of narcotics and took blood and urine samples for testing.

The Register-Mail story reported that the restaurant owners are now planning on providing a free meal to folks on Mother’s Day outside the restaurant – which will be closed for repairs for some time – as preparations had already been made for the holiday. Food will be served from 12 to 2 p.m.