Two Moline High School students awarded Army ROTC scholarships

MOLINE, Illinois - Two Moline High School students are getting full college tuition.

Savannah Hampton and Hunter Henning were awarded scholarships today through the Army ROTC Program.

The combined scholarships are worth more than $300,000.

Savannah will be going to Princeton to study international relations. Hunter is headed to Iowa State to study criminology.

"It was just a relief off my shoulders and my parents shoulders, knowing that I can do what I want to do and it`s gonna be a lot less expensive." said Henning.

"I don`t really see myself working anywhere but the Army so it was such a relief knowing I had college paid for and I already had a career after college." said Hampton.

The scholarships cover tuition and books and also give a monthly stipend.