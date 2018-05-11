× Student arrested after unloaded gun found in locker at Mercer County Jr. High School

MERCER COUNTY – A student was arrested after an unloaded gun was found in a locker at Mercer County Jr. High School on May 11.

A press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s department confirmed that the weapon was found by police during a “routine search” of a student’s locker.

There was no ammunition found, and the weapon was not displaced.

The student was taken into custody and is bring detained prior to his first appearance in court, police said.

Extra security measures will be put into place for all schools.

The incident remains under investigation.