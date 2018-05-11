NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Making Something Special for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 13th and if you're looking for a couple of unique, homemade gifts that's easy to make and affordable - we got you covered on Nailed It Or Failed It!

First, we made this Melted Crayon Spring Bouquet on Good Morning Quad Cities. All you need for this project is a glue gun, crayons, a hair dryer, and fake flowers. Click the video above to see how fun (and messy - oops) it is to make this beautiful gift!

Second, we designed our own candles on WQAD News 8 at 11am. Our Chief Editor, Amber Mathias, joined me in the kitchen and shared some beautiful pieces of art drawn by her two sons on tissue paper. We took those drawings and attempted to melt them onto a candle. Click the video below to see if we were successful!

We also had a special guest come in for our Cocktail of the Week! Tracy Cameron, Manager of Brew in the Village, showed us how to make a special sangria for mom:

Ingredients:

2 Bottles of red blend wine

1 cup of Triple Sec

1 cup of Blackberry Brandy

2 cup of orange juice

Splash of Sprite

Cut up fruit for a garnish

Directions:

In a punch bowl or large pitcher, pour the first four ingredients. Stir to mix. Put ice in wine glasses and pour wine mixture over ice. Top with a splash of sprite. Put some cut up fruit (your choice) in the glass and ENJOY!