Muscatine woman dies after car enters floodwaters

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine woman died after her car swerved off of Highway 22 about one mile west of the Cedar River bridge in Muscatine County and came to rest in a ditch full of floodwater.

The accident happened around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 10. Deputies responded to a 911 call of a vehicle with a passenger inside it in the ditch about a mile from the Pike Run Bridge, according to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department. On the scene, authorities extracted the victim, Traci L. Avis, 47, from the vehicle. She was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation and an autopsy will be performed.