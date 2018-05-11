Huge temperature difference north-to-south today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be a trick to pinpoint today due to a strong lake breeze off Lake Michigan and a near-stationary front just south of the Quad Cities.

Areas within the northeasterly wind off Lake Michigan are likely to stay in the 50s today. That is most likely for areas along US-20, including Northwestern Illinois.

The stationary front to the south will creep north, pushed by southwesterly wind. This will allow the Quad Cities to warm into the afternoon. While we are projecting highs in the 75-80 degree range, mainly due to start-up temperatures already around 60 degrees. A southerly push and a few hours of sunshine could quickly get us into the middle 70s early this afternoon. Places like Galena and Savanna will likely stay in the 60s today with Burlington, Mt. Pleasant, and Galesburg getting well into the middle 80s.

All of the aforementioned fronts will be capped off by a zone of warmer air aloft. This will prevent widespread shower and thunderstorm activity today. Instead, will favor areas along and north of I-80 for isolated thunderstorms late this morning into the afternoon. Severe storms are possible from LaSalle-Peru, Illinois, east into Pennsylvania tomorrow.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen