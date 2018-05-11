× Fish kill under investigation in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY – The DNR has been unable to determine the cause of a fish kill in Whitewater Creek that happened during the first week of may.

“By the time we were notified and went out to investigate, the fish had been dead a few days and most of the pollutant had washed downstream,” said Chris Gelner with the DNR’s Manchester field office in a press release. “I would encourage the public to call the DNR’s 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694 as soon as they see dead fish,” he added. “It’s not just the fish, it’s important to identify the pollutant to protect people, livestock and wildlife downstream.”

Investigators were able to rule out the Epworth and Peosta wastewater treatment plants as pollutant sources.

Field tests showed slightly elevated levels of ammonia in the stream.

The DNR will continue to investigate and monitor the situation.