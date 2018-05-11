× Davenport man arrested after attempting to disarm Moline police officer

MOLINE, Illinois — Moline police arrested a Davenport man after a scuffle in which the suspect attacked an officer and attempted to unholster his duty weapon, according to a media release.

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 11 in the 700 block of 23rd Street. Officers were investigating a group of suspicious subjects when 21-year-old Randy J. Anderson of Davenport fled on foot after giving officers a false name. When officers attempted to arrest Anderson after a short foot pursuit, he “began to batter the officer, ripping the officer’s uniform and attempting to remove the officer’s duty weapon from his holster,” the release stated.

Police were able to place Anderson into custody after a brief struggle and the release said neither he nor the officer were injured.

Anderson faces charges of two counts of armed violence, disarming a police officer, aggravated battery of a peace officer, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 bond.