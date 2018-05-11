Bath and body line by Argrow’s House gives victims of domestic violence a clean start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa--- A healing place of hope has a lot of pops and swirls of color at Argrow’s House.

That’s where you can always find Dr. Kit Ford and her team whipping up their next batch of bath bombs and soaps.

A mission to help victims of domestic violence.

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope opened in December, it offers a number of free holistic services for women healing from domestic violence. Services like massage therapy, spiritual counseling and support groups.

“One thing we wanted to do was to empower women mind, body and spirit, but we also wanted to empower them financially,” says Dr. Ford.

That’s why she and her team started creating their own bath and body line, as a way to provide part time jobs to the women at Argrow’s.

“Many of these women have not been able to work for years, this is their first job outside of that domestic violence situation,” says Dr. Ford.

A lifeline for women like Glorie Iaccarino.

“I think this place has given me the confidence to know that I am not alone.

After getting out of a seven year long abusive relationship she turns to Argrow’s to continue her healing.

“I had three orders of protection and trying to get out and trying to move on. It took the last time, which was very difficult because it was me saying ‘I am breaking the cycle,’” says Iaccarino

“I don’t have that abuse, I don’t have that negativity now I am free,” she says.

Argrow’s House Bath and Body products are available on their website, and at Crafted QC in Davenport.

The organization is also always looking for volunteers and donations.

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence you can also contact Argrow’s House.

(309) 558-8096