Aledo moms spend their day making other moms smile ahead of Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you forgot about Mother's Day, here's your heads up! Mother's Day is this weekend Sunday, May 11.

Most moms have their own ways and plans to celebrate the special day and a handful of women in Aledo are spending it by making other moms happy and feel appreciated on Mother's Day.

At The Aledo Flower shop located at 616 SE 3rd St, a group of women spent their morning getting ready for the rush of Mother's Day orders.

The National Retail Federation says this Mother's Day will be the second biggest spending Mother's Day, coming in second after last year's Mother's Day. The NRF expects people to spend $23 billion this year between gifts, spa treatments and flowers.

The women spent the day with Good Morning Quad Cities crew enjoying some morning drinks and making beautiful flower arrangements.

News 8 Jesyka Dereta also talked to some moms about what the best thing about motherhood is.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Aledo Flower Shop is accepting orders until Saturday May 12. Main Street local business in Aledo are also celebrating moms with special activities for Mother's Day weekend.

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video