× A tale of two seasons this weekend… Showers/thunderstorm chances, too

No doubt, its been a tale of two seasons across the area! Temperatures around Galena and Dubuque only averaged around the 50 degree mark for daytime highs, where from Burlington to Macomb temperatures peaked around 80 or better. In the immediate Quad Cites we only reached the 60s. The difference is a boundary sitting just south of the I80 corridor, where it will likely to wobble for this weekend before pushing a bit more north by next week.

Along this boundary is where waves of energy will ride along it in the form of showers with a few embedded thunderstorms. I want to stress that it won’t rain all the time. In fact, I see the coverage being scattered on Saturday with more dry hours on Mother’s Day, Sunday.

By next week, the boundary will inch a bit more north along Highway 20 allowing most of us to experience summer-like 80s for the first half of next week. However, the chance for showers and thunderstorms is expected each day with the better coverage highlighted for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts could exceed over two inches during this period which could aggravate the Mississippi River once again. In any event, please continue to plan for the flooding and even possible rises next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

