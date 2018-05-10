× SWAT team responds to Davenport street disturbance, shots fired call

DAVENPORT- Police were on the scene of a disturbance Thursday morning, May 10, in the 1400 block of Washington Street where shots were fired.

Davenport Police say they responded to that street around 4:20 a.m., and as police were conducting an interview, they say a man exited the residence and started firing shots.

Police say they then served a search warrant at 1427 Washington Street and detained several residents. They exited the home safely, and nobody was injured. They have been detained as part of the investigation.

The Davenport Police Department was assisted by Bettendorf Police, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rock island County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington Street was blocked off early Thursday morning. It is now back open. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.