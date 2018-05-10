× Showers and storms are possible throughout the weekend

After a gorgeous afternoon, some cloud cover will be building in this evening. In addition, we may see a few showers and storms pop up tonight as a boundary sets up over us. At this point, the best chance for any rain will be north of I-80 and Highway 30.

We’ll keep the chance for more showers and storms through our Friday. Again, it’s looking like most of the rain will be north of I-80. With this stationary boundary right over us, it’s going to bring us a wide range of temperatures. Areas around Dubuque and Galena may only be in the 50s while places near Mt. Pleasant and Burlington may warm up into the low 80s.

More showers and storms are possible on Saturday with highs only in the 60s. Mother’s Day may bring us a few showers and storms as well, but we’ll warm back up into the low 70s.

Several chances for showers and storms will continue into the work week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham