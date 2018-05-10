Pattern looks chilly and wet for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While today will be great, an unsettled weather pattern is on the way. This is definitely not welcomed news with the Mississippi River as high as it is.

A frontal boundary will get hung up over us beginning Friday, lasting well into next week. It will be the dividing line between chilly air to the north of it and warm air to the south. It’s possible that places like Dubuque and Galena don’t get out of the 50s all weekend while Burlington and Mt. Pleasant are well into the 70s.

On top of it, rainfall will be a distinct possibility.

Not all-day rains a Saturday looks wetter than Sunday from this vantage point. A little less rain on Sunday, but it looks to ramp back up for early next week. There's a likelihood that Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois receives more than an inch of rain. Some spots could receive as much as 4-5 inches locally.

That could push river crests into next week so even though there's green on this map, we could still see the river rise some into next week once this rain falls.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen