Local hospitals still looking for more medical workers

ROCK ISLAND- Trinity's College of Nursing and Health Sciences is pitching its program for high school and college students.

We had Breakfast With...Tracy Poelvoorde, the chancellor of the program Thursday, may 10 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Poelvoorde says the majority of her students have jobs in their fields when they get out of school, but she says both Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health Trinity struggle to find enough nurses available for the demand.

"We have a lot of nurses who are at the baby boomer age who are looking to retire," Poelvoorde said Thursday. "We're working really fast, so we can get graduates out and help to replace those retirements."

The College of Nursing and Health Sciences is located on 25th Avenue, just north of UnityPoint Health Trinity. To apply at the school, click here.

