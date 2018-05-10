× Davenport man hits multi-million Lotto jackpot on free ticket

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch?

Davenporter Chuck Anderson will be able to buy lunch for everyone for the rest of his life after a free lottery ticket he picked up at a West Locust Street Kwis Star netted him a $4.38 million jackpot win this month.

Anderson claimed his winnings on Thursday, May 10 after his six numbers matched Saturday’s Lotto America drawing.

Anderson said that he didn’t check the results of his tickets for a couple days after Saturday’s drawing. When he saw the winning numbers on the lottery website, he said he didn’t believe it as first.

“I had to check them again,” he said. “I had to look a couple times.”

His winning ticket was picked up for free from Kwik Trip through Iowa Lottery’s “Lotto Surprise” promotion, where throughout the month, free lotto plays are being given away when players also buy a Powerball ticket.

Anderson chose to receive his prize as the lump-sum amount of about $2.6 million. Kwik Star will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the Lotto America jackpot-winning ticket at one of its stores.