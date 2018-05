Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Davenport firefighters responded to calls about a structure fire on 6th Street, west of Gaines Street, just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

The affected building was a vacant apartment building. No one was injured, but the building is considered a total loss. Power was knocked out briefly in the area, but it has since been restored.

This is a developing story; we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.