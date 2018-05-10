If you want to be successful in life, you need a good support system. Pleasant Valley senior and future Harvard rower, Caroline Sharis, is proof of that. Dustin Nolan shows us that Sharis is right on deck when it comes to learning from the best.
Daughter Like Father
-
Did you know you can make Jelly Bean Cookies?
-
Here’s how to get a copy of the data Facebook has taken from you
-
650 people attend local women’s leadership conference
-
YOUR HEALTH: An alternative to pills and needles for diabetics
-
Chicago Cubs to open season in Miami – This is how you can watch
-
-
YOUR HEALTH: Powerful camera makes it easier to remove brain tumors
-
Early turnout gives Rock Island County voters a jump start on Illinois Primary
-
Fact checker: President Trump lied more than 3,000 times in 466 days
-
Unique Fashion Show Helps Dress for Success Quad Cities
-
YOUR HEALTH: Why you might want to take a break from this computer screen
-
-
YOUR HEALTH: A nose implant that dissolves and makes breathing easier
-
IRS warns of 12 tax scams to avoid
-
NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How to Make Rain, Clouds, and Tornadoes