Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 80 near Annawan, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, several commercial vehicles crashed and caused a fire. I-80 Westbound is closed, but I-80 Eastbound is open.

If you're heading that way, police are asking you to take U.S. Route 6 instead of I-80. You can get back onto I-80 near Atkinson, Illinois.

WQAD News 8 has a crew on the scene and we will bring you more information as soon as we get some.