CHEF SCOTT: Seared smoked scallops with Cayenne pepper sauce

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Here's an easy way to smoke fish in your house without buying expensive equipment.

It comes from Chef Brad Scott, director of the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management school at Scott Community College.

"Do you like scallops?" asked Chef Scott.

"Do you like bacon?"

This recipe mixes both.

  1.  Add pre-cooked bacon (about half way done) to a frying pan
  2.  Place scallops (5 to 6 per person) in an aluminum pan, separate wood chips with wadded aluminum foil between the two
  3.  Heat the wood chips to burn, cover with aluminum foil
  4.  Set aside for 10-minutes
  5.  Add 1/4 pound of butter to the frying pan with the bacon to make the sauce
  6.  Add torn parsley
  7.  Add 2 Tbsp cilantro
  8.  Add Black pepper
  9.  Add 1 tsp cayenne pepper
  10.  Add 1 tsp garlic powder
  11.  Add 1/4 cup white wine
  12.  Let simmer
  13.  Add 1 tsp butter to another frying pan
  14.  Add smoked scallops to that pan of butter, searing each side
  15.  Fold apricot jam to frying pan with the sauce
  16.  Set aside scallops
  17.  Plate the scallops, ladling the sauce over them
  18.  Serve with potatoes (roasted purple Peruvian potatoes work well) and cole slaw

"So you've just smoked a great seafood meal, inside your house."

"Seared scallops. Enjoy!"