CHEF SCOTT: Seared smoked scallops with Cayenne pepper sauce

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Here's an easy way to smoke fish in your house without buying expensive equipment.

It comes from Chef Brad Scott, director of the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management school at Scott Community College.

"Do you like scallops?" asked Chef Scott.

"Do you like bacon?"

This recipe mixes both.

Add pre-cooked bacon (about half way done) to a frying pan Place scallops (5 to 6 per person) in an aluminum pan, separate wood chips with wadded aluminum foil between the two Heat the wood chips to burn, cover with aluminum foil Set aside for 10-minutes Add 1/4 pound of butter to the frying pan with the bacon to make the sauce Add torn parsley Add 2 Tbsp cilantro Add Black pepper Add 1 tsp cayenne pepper Add 1 tsp garlic powder Add 1/4 cup white wine Let simmer Add 1 tsp butter to another frying pan Add smoked scallops to that pan of butter, searing each side Fold apricot jam to frying pan with the sauce Set aside scallops Plate the scallops, ladling the sauce over them Serve with potatoes (roasted purple Peruvian potatoes work well) and cole slaw

"So you've just smoked a great seafood meal, inside your house."

"Seared scallops. Enjoy!"