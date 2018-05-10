Accused stalker sent man 65,000 texts after one date

What started as a potential relationship on a dating site ended in a stalking nightmare for one Paradise Valley man.

Police say the victim met 31-year-old Jacqueline Claire Ades of Phoenix online and went on a date with her.

But things quickly went awry.

After that date, police say Ades began texting the man constantly, sending him more than 65,000 text messages. The victim told police sometimes she would send up to 500 texts a day.

Police say some of those messages were threatening.

According to the police report, the messages included:

“Don’t ever try to leave me… I’ll kill you… I don’t wanna be a murderer!”

“I hope you die… you rotten filthy Jew.”

“I’m like the new Hitler… man was a genius.”

“I’d wear your fascia ‘n the top of your skull ‘n your hands ‘n feet.”

“Oh, what I would do w/your blood… I’d wanna bathe in it.”

Also, police say Ades entered the victim’s residence when he wasn’t at home.

According to the police report, Ades had “a large butcher knife on the passenger seat of her car” at the time.

Ades also reportedly showed up at the victim’s workplace, claiming to be his wife.

Paradise Valley police arrested Ades Tuesday, May 8. She is charged with threatening, stalking, harassment and failure to appear charges.

When detectives asked Ades about the threatening text messages, she said “She did not want to hurt the victim because she loved him” and she says “she threatened him because she did not want him to leave.”

Ades is set to appear in court May 15. She is being held without bond.