River crests could be delayed/enhanced with upcoming rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Generally, less than one inch of rain fell with showers and thunderstorms this morning. There will be a dramatic improvement in the weather today with sunny skies expected this afternoon and temperatures up around 80 degrees.

Thursday will be dry too, but isolated storms on Friday will become a little more numerous beginning Saturday. A stationary front will linger to our south into the first part of next week. It will be the triggering mechanism for additional storm activity.

While it won't rain straight through, a few hours each day will be wet.

With 2-4 inches of rain on the way through Tuesday of next week, it could be enough to delay crests of the Mississippi River. In a worst-case scenario, crests could be revised upward.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

