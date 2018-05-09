× Tracking more showers and thunderstorms heading into the upcoming weekend

Skies have improved nicely from the showers and thunderstorms that we woke up to this morning as temperatures climbed around the 80 degree mark. This will lead to a very pleasant night with overnight lows around the mid 50s.

We’ll be around 80 degrees on Thursday as skies stay bright for one more day. After that, a boundary will be fluttering just to our south, which will be the focus for ripples of showers and thunderstorms to sail along it heading into the upcoming weekend. Want to stress its not a total washout during this period. It still appears that one wave rolls in during the morning hours on Friday with a couple of waves expected on Saturday.

I still don’t see any wet weather approaching the local area on Mother’s Day Sunday itself.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

