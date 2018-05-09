Three Clinton residents arrested in connection with online beating video

**Warning: The video below contains graphic language and some violence**

CLINTON, Iowa -- Three Clinton adults have been arrested and charged with felony assault for their role in the vicious beating of an 18-year-old Clinton teen captured on video and shared on the Clinton Police Department Facebook page.

According to a release from the police department, the assault occurred on April 29 in a residence in Clinton.

Although the entire video was posted to the police Facebook page, WQAD is choosing to air only a short segment due to its graphic nature. In the full video, three adults can be seen repeatedly punching, striking and dragging the child as she cries and asks them to stop.

Arrested were Jessica Gibson, 19; Rhonda Namer, 39 and Teighlr Namer, 20, all of Clinton. They are charged with willful injury causing bodily injury.

The video was sent to police and several media outlets and has been widely shared via social media outlets.

