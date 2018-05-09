× Savanna-Sabula bridge opening pushed back to November

SAVANNA, Illinois -Drivers who use the Savanna-Sabula bridge will have to endure their longer commute for a few extra months.

That’s because the Savanna-Sabula Bridge is now not expected to open until late November, according to Iowa DOT.

The new bridge was supposed to open this month, after the demolition of the old bridge earlier this year.

According to Savanna’s mayor, the original May opening date was pushed back to August because of issues with construction.

He said that Crews were having trouble reaching the bed rock, and sand continued to refill the holes they had drilled.

Savanna’s mayor said he is concerned about the effects that the new delays could have on the area’s tourism season, which typically peaks around October.

