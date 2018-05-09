New “Uncommon” Event to Raise Money for Moline Rotary Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love wine and want to help children in need in Moline, there's an event taking place next Friday that combines the two.

On Friday, May 18th, the Moline Rotary Club is hosting the first-ever "Uncorked & Uncommon" tasting event at CityView Celebrations, 701 12th Street, Moline from 6-10pm. The event includes uncommon wine pairings with unique foods. To see an example of two of those pairings, click the video above.

"Uncorked & Uncommon" is not just for wine lovers, though. There will also be live entertainment, a cigar and bourbon bar, and plenty of prizes. Tickets are $50 and only 150 are available. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

All the money raised goes to the Moline Rotary Club's Community Needs program. Jim Nelson joined us live on Good Morning Quad Cities on May 9th to tell us about the program. To see his interview, click the video above.