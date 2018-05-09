× Muscatine man pleads guilty to assault and gun charges

MUSCATINE, Iowa – A Muscatine man plead guilty to domestic abuse assault as a second offense and to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm on May 9.

Police say Muscatine resident Ramiro Morales, 34, was arrested after he was seen striking a mother and her two children on February 25, 2018.

During a subsequent investigation, officers found two guns in a bag that also contained mail addressed to Morales.

One of the guns was determined to be stolen.

Morales was convicted of sexual abuse in 2003.

Police say he also admitted that he violated the terms of probation in two prior cases.

He remains in the Muscatine County Jail pending sentencing.