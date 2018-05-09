× ICE agents arrest 32 men during sting in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 32 men today for “administrative immigration violations.”

ICE agents raided and searched Midwest Precast Concrete in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

An ICE Public Affairs Officer confirmed that 22 men from Guatemala, Seven men from Mexico, Two men from El Salvador and one man from Honduras were arrested.

The 32 arrests come as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

More information was not immediately available.