Hillcrest Resort in Orion sued over 2016 pool death of Rock Island teen

MOLINE, Illinois -- The mother of a Rock Island teenager who died following a pool accident at the Hillcrest Resort in Orion, Illinois in May 2016 is suing the resort, claiming it was negligent.

The suit was filed by VanDerGinst Law of Moline on behalf of the family of Tyler John, the 17-year-old Rock Island High School student who died on May 28 while swimming in the Hillcrest Resort pool.

According to a release from the law firm, John was invited to use the pool by Hillcrest staff and that the resort "failed to comply with state of Illinois rules pertaining to the operation of swimming pools including the maintaining of proper licensures, that Hillcrest failed to maintain adequate lighting in the pool area and that Hillcrest failed to warn John of unreasonably dangerous pool conditions."

In the release, attorney Dennis VanDerGinst said the resort must be held accountable to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“No amount of money will bring Tyler back, but when negligence and carelessness contribute to accidents like this, someone needs to be held accountable,” he said.