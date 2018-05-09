× Firefighters respond to building on fire near Downtown Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Firefighters were called to reports of a building on fire near the intersection of 20th Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island on May 9th, shortly after 9:45 P.M.

Our photographer on the scene says there is damage to the front of the building that was on fire, including busted windows, but that the fire appears to be put out.

Smoke is still in the air and part of 4th Avenue has been shut down while firefighters continue to work on the structure.

This is a developing story. Please check back with WQAD for updates on this story. Information is limited, and we will share details as they become available.