Tuesday’s Outlook: When crests will happen and how high they’ll be

A Flood Warning is in effect for the entire length of the Mississippi River in our coverage area from Dubuque to Keokuk.

Crests will occur from Dubuque to Savanna on Wednesday. Thursday will be the day for the crest around Clinton. The Quad Cities and Muscatine will see the river crest on Friday. After that, there's a little less certainty on the crest. The reasoning: we will have a few rain events that will add some water to the river basin. It's possible, but not probable, that the crest could be delayed a day or two for Burlington, Ft. Madison, and Keokuk.

As far as additional rises, from this morning, we are looking at anywhere from 6 inches (north of Savanna) to more than two feet for Madison and Keokuk. These graphics will be updated on wqad.com each morning.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen