× Timing out who will see the showers as we head toward morning

We received another curtain call when it comes to our weather today as mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze out of the south allowed temperatures to reach around the 80 degree mark for daytime highs.

Before sunrise, conditions will get a little wet as showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms track across parts of the area. The coverage will be best in the morning before becoming more isolated by midday. Might see a scattered coverage briefly return toward evening especially for areas northeast of the Quad Cities but then quickly fade after that.

Thursday will be a nice, mild spring day with highs approaching 80 before a passing rain shower or thunderstorm arrives on Friday. We’ll still need to dodge a few more showers, possibly a thunderstorm or two come Saturday before we dry out quickly just in time for Mothers Day Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here